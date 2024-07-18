Toshiba Group to invest ₹500 crore to expand transformer production

Toshiba Transmission and Distribution Systems-India (TTDI), which has a manufacturing plant near Hyderabad, has decided to increase its manufacturing capacity of power transformers and distribution transformers over the next three years with an investment of Japanese Yen (JPY) 10 billion (about ₹500 crore).

Toshiba Group has positioned power transmission and distribution business as its focus areas, and the investment is part of its expansion efforts. Demand for T&D equipment is on the rise amid the global trend of renewable energy expansion, the company said in a release on Thursday. The manufacturing capacity of power transformers and distribution transformers will be increased 1.5 times by March 2027.

“With India established as a hub for our T&D equipment manufacturing operations and export base, TTDI has successfully supplied India-made transformers to over 50 countries. Furthering our commitment to Make-in-India and export from India, the new investment will improve operational efficiency, increase speed-to-market and support in expanding our business in India and overseas,” TTDI CMD Hiroshi Furuta said.

With the investment, the TTDI will increase its assembly and test line capacity for distribution transformers and power transformers for transmission grids and distribution networks. Its enhanced testing capacity for power transformers will represent an upgrade in its testing capacity, specifically geared towards expanding exports of power transformers and meeting the rising demand for 400kV / 765kV transformers in the Indian market.

Distribution transformer expansion is mainly to create a dedicated state-of-the-art facility for CRGO (Cold Rolled Grain Oriented) steel processing centre in order to enhance the vertical integration facility. Additionally, TTDI will also build a new manufacturing facility for surge arresters in the next few months, the company said.