Torrential rain cripples life in capital city

Commuters stranded at several locations due to waterlogged roads

Torrential rain across several areas of the city has left roads inundated, traffic stalled and commuters stranded on Monday, causing severe inconvenience to public life.

The day which started with more than usual amount of heat and humidity, suddenly turned overcast and cloudy by afternoon. Within no time, rain started towards the central and northern parts of the city, which developed into massive downpour and proceeded towards eastern and southern parts. The intensive rain lasted for more than two to three hours, with only brief letups.

Commuters and travellers were stranded at Metro Rail stations and other locations, while traffic came to a grinding halt on several stretches due to waterlogged roads.

Both stretches of road from Raj Bhavan and from Punjagutta up to the Chief Minister’s camp office were literal nightmares, with vehicles and pedestrians stranded on all sides. Blocked stormwater and sewerage lines proved to be the major causes for the flooding, as obvious from the overflowing manholes everywhere.

“Been raining since 2 p.m., so I took an auto to office, just 1 km from home, but the driver left me midway coz of a heavily waterlogged stretch ahead in Somajiguda, leading to CM camp office! Why does this city break down every monsoon?” asked Shilpi, a Twitter user, tagging GHMC and Minister K.T. Rama Rao.

“Literally #Hyderabad a ‘Water Plus' (under Swachh Bharat Mission) city,” quipped another user Mohammad Fasahathullah Siddiqui, taking a dig at the ‘Water Plus’ rank given to the city under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

As per the data available on the automatic weather stations in the city, Uppal recorded the highest rainfall at 8.5 centimetres, followed by Marredpally at 6.8 centimetres. Kapra, Shaikpet, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Khairatabad, Ameerpet, Balanagar, Musheerabad, Saroornagar, Hayatnagar, and other locations received considerable rainfall.

Department of Meteorology has predicted light to moderate rains across the State in the next three days.