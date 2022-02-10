Top Revenue official summoned over ex gratia

Taking a serious note of non-payment of ex-gratia to families of farmers, who ended their lives due to crop losses, Telangana High Court on Thursday instructed the Principal Secretary of Revenue department to appear before it on April 6 to explain the government stand.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili passed this direction, after hearing a PIL petition highlighting the issue of government not passing on the compensation to the families of farmers having sanctioned the amount. The plea was filed by social activist B. Kondala Reddy.

Lawyer Sudha Nagaraj, appearing for the petitioner, told the bench that it was strange that the government was not releasing the money to the kith and kin of the deceased farmers despite having passed an order sanctioning money. The GO Ms. 173 issued in 2015 mandates that families of the farmers, who end their lives over crop failures or losses, should be paid a compensation of six lakh rupees each.

The petitioner had filed a similar PIL plea in 2019. Only after the HC issued instructions in the petition, the government had paid ex-gratia to 88 such families from Nalgonda that year. The government actually released a total of Rs. 14.58 crores then resulting in payment of compensation to 243 families across the State.

The present petition was filed seeking payment of ex-gratia to 40 families hailing from the districts of Vikarabad, Yadadri Bhongir and Peddapally. “We also sought a list of pending claimants hailing from Jangaon and Karimnagar districts,” laywer Sudha Nagaraj told the bench.

The bench declined to grant four weeks of time as sought by the government counsel to secure instructions on the matter, The bench observed that people had died and “they are no more and you still want them to suffer”.