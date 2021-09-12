Top priority to health, education: KCR

Officials told to complete construction of multi-super speciality hospitals and medical colleges on a war footing

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said on Sunday that the State government had so far given priority to irrigation projects and agriculture but has now, decided to give top priority to health and education sectors.

Therefore, he asked authorities to pay special attention to complete the construction of multi-super speciality hospitals and medical colleges on a war footing and put them to use.

Mr. Rao ordered construction of two high rise towers in the campus of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) to expand healthcare services. He also ordered a special drive to vaccinate three lakh people for COVID everyday, a release said after a meeting of KCR to review the functioning of medical and health department.

Mr. Rao recalled reports that people who were alert at COVID symptoms and took remedial steps saved their lives. But, people who neglected the symptoms lost lives.

The meeting discussed vaccination programme for youth above 18 years. Officials brought to his notice that there were 2.80 crore eligible youth in the State of whom 1.42 crore were already vaccinated for first dose. Another 53 lakh of them were administered second dose. This left 1.38 lakh youth who were still to get their single dose.