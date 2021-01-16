Top priority accorded to 28 FOBs

FOBs will be close to Metro stations at more than a couple of locations

Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Arvind Kumar has issued instructions for completion of a total of 28 foot-over-bridges (FOBs) at various locations on top priority.

These are part of 36 FOBs which are in various stages of completion under the GHMC’s purview.

Of the structures accorded top priority by the Principal Secretary, nine are in Serilingampally, five each in L.B. Nagar and Secunderabad zones, four in Khairatabad, three in Charminar, and two in Kukatpally zone.

In Serilingampally, the bridges are planned at ESI Hospital, Botanical Garden, IDBI (Gachibowli), near NIA office (Madhapur), Khajaguda Junction, Telecom Nagar (Gachibowli), Chennai Shopping Mall, Madinaguda, Vijetha Supermarket, Chandanagar, and near Yashoda Pearl Complex, Miyapur.

In L.B. Nagar, they are located at Chakripuram crossroads, Nagaram village, Hyderabad Public School, Ramanthapur, Dilsukhnagar bus stop, Kothapet Fruit Market, and Saroornagar Stadium.

In Charminar, the locations are Swapna Theatre, Rajendranagar, Rakshapuram crossroads, and Chandrayangutta.

Khairatabad zone will have them at Are Mysamma Temple, Langar Houz, Passport Office, Shaikpet, GVK One mall, Banjara Hills, and Hyderabad Central, Punjagutta.

In Secunderabad, they are planned at Narayanguda, Neredmet, near old HMDA building, and at St. Ann’s School in Tarnaka, and St. Ann’s school, Secunderabad, and in Kukatpally, at Balanagar and Shapur Nagar.

The FOBs will be close to the Metro Rail stations at more than a couple of locations, which might end up rendering them redundant, as the stations with flight of stairs and escalators towards their two ends double up as FOBs.

Besides, officials say that construction of FOBs on the Metro Rail route is proving to be a challenging task, due to issues of ground clearance for vehicles to pass.

For example, an FOB is planned near Dilsukhnagar bus terminus, where the Metro Rail station covers the stretch from end to end.

“We tried to choose the site which falls mid way between Dilsukhnagar and Chaitanyapuri stations, but the lower height of the Metro Rail track did not permit any structure there. There should be at least 5.5 metres ground clearance allowing passage for heavy vehicles. The point where such height is available is too close to the Dilsukhnagar station,” an official from GHMC informed.

The FOBs near Kothapet fruit market, and at Punjagutta too will be close to the Metro Rail stations.