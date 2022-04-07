Top official’s presence at “strange ritual” creates a flutter

Pictures of the Director of Public Health G Srinivasa Rao participating in a “homam” allegedly performed by a “self-styled godwoman” at a remote hamlet in Patha Anjanapuram gram panchayat in Sujathanagar mandal on Tuesday went viral on social media creating quite a flutter among netizens.

Social media was abuzz on Wednesday after a video clip of the “strange ritual” performed with red chillies in the tiny village sparked a heated debate over the participation of the top official in such a programme that allegedly promoted superstitious beliefs.

A local leader of the ruling TRS party among others took part in the programme, sources said.

Mr Rao, however, rebutted criticism from various quarters over his participation in the “homam.” I always promote scientific temper and discourage superstitious beliefs, he said in a statement.

I happened to visit the village during my tour in Sujathanagar mandal in connection with the ensuing free medical camp to be conducted by Dr GSR charitable trust in memory of my father later this month in Paloncha, he said.

“I participated in the “homam” for a while on being invited by some local villagers to honour their traditions and customs.. I was not aware of any “self-styled godwoman,” he said, adding that some vested elements were carrying out misinformation campaign against him for taking up social service activities under the aegis of the Dr GSR Trust in his native tribal majority Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.