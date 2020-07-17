Top Maoist ‘stuck’ in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad forest?

17 July 2020 22:49 IST

If attacks don’t stop, leaders of TRS and BJP will not escape punishment: Maoists

Is CPI-Maoist leader Mailerupu Adellu alias Bhaskar still moving in deep forests of Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district?

Chances of he and his squad, who escaped thrice from police parties recently, slipping back to Chhattisgarh are less with the massive combing operations going on, say police sources.

Adellu, CPI-Maoist State committee member, intelligence officials say, was spotted moving in the district.

Searches on

Along with squad members, he escaped after an exchange of fire in Thokkuguda of Thiryani mandal three days ago. Following this, local and special police parties stepped up their searches. Meanwhile, police got an alert that another squad of Maoists was moving in interior parts of Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts and surrounding areas.

Police top brass decided not to leave anything to chance and launched massive combing operations while teams of Greyhounds, the elite commando force of the State, were deployed for launching field operations in case of a specific input.

Special police parties have been deployed at all the ferry points along Pranahita river crossing which the Maoists enter these districts from Chattisgarh. “Most of the time, Maoists enter our areas from these ferry points. With our teams deployed there, chances of they returning by the same points are remote,” said a police officer unwilling to be named.

Similarly, entry and exit points of all important routes and bridges were also secured by the police. No person can pass by these routes without being subjected to checking. “Maoists are unlikely to take these routes with searches all around. Yet a close surveillance has been kept on the bridges and roads,” the local police said.

CPI-Maoist statement

Meanwhile, the CPI-Maoist said that while it was observing self-restraint by not indulging in attacks in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic, the governments of Central and State were trying to eliminate its members. It appealed to people to condemn the “arrests of people and attacks by Greyhounds” on Maoists.

In a statement issued by Telangana State Committee spokesperson Jagan, the CPI-Maoist said in the recent past police have killed 20 revolutionaries in fake encounters in Dandakaranya. If attacks on people and ‘dalams’ are not stopped, leaders of TRS and BJP would not escape punishment in the hands of people, the statement said.