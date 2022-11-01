Top Maoist leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao’s mother passes away in Peddapalli

The Hindu Bureau PEDDAPALLI
November 01, 2022 22:38 IST

The outlawed CPI (Maoist) Central Committee member Mallojula Venugopal Rao’s mother Madhuramma passed away in the district headquarters town of Peddapalli on Tuesday. She was 100.

The centenarian died at her house in Peddapalli town on Tuesday evening, a few hours after being brought home from a hospital in Hyderabad, where she had undergone treatment for age-related illness in the past few days, sources said.

Madhuramma’s second son, Mallojula Koteshwara Rao, popularly known as Kishenji, a top-rung Maoist leader, was killed in an alleged encounter in West Bengal in November 2011.

Kishenji held crucial posts in the banned outfit including the Polit Bureau, the Central Committee and the Central Military Commission in the top echelons of the proscribed organisation during his long stint in the revolutionary movement, till his death.

