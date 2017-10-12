Top excise official held on graft charge

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Wednesday arrested an Assistant Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise (P&E) Department on charge of amassing wealth illegally.

After conducting simultaneous raids at seven places in Hyderabad and three in Karimnagar, the ACB sleuths arrested Adavalli Srinivasa Reddy, AC, Distilleries, Hyderabad from his house in Old Bowenpally.

“Searches revealed that he acquired properties worth ₹ 1.68 crore which were disproportionate to his known sources of income,” ACB DSP Ravi Kumar said.

Market value of the properties was estimated to be around ₹ 5 crore.

His assets included 12 acres of mango garden in Karimnagar, 3.5 acres of agricultural land in Gajwel of Siddipet district, house plots of 476 square yards and 68 square yards each along with share in a four-floor independent house at Petbasheerabad on city outskirts, a flat in Old Bowenpally, 220 square yards house plot in Hasmathpet and another plot of 474 square yards in Jeedimetla.

A house in the village of his in-laws, a car, gold jewellery weighing nearly a kilogram and bank balances of ₹ 5.88 lakh were among his other assets. Srinivasa Reddy joined the P&E department as Inspector in 1997 after being selected the previous year.

He got promoted as Assistant Excise Superintendent and Excise Superintendent and became Assistant Commissioner.