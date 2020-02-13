Toopakula Gudem barrage to be named after Sammakka

A barrage being built on the Godavari at Toopakula Gudem will be named after Sammakka.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who decided to name the barrage after the great Adivasi warrior and Goddess of forest, Sammakka, instructed the Engineer-in-Chief Muralidhar Rao to issue a GO in this regard.

Mr. Rao said development of Telangana is becoming possible with the blessings of three crore Goddesses. Many barren lands are getting Kaleshwaram water with the completion of irrigation projects. Several barrages and reservoirs have been named after different Goddesses, he noted.

Review meeting

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister, who is visiting Kaleswaram project on Thursday, held a review meeting with officials concerned at Pragathi Bhavan here on Wednesday. He said barrages have become full, and from the forthcoming rainy season, water inflows would increase.

He instructed that from Pranahita to Lakshmi barrage, flood water needs to be lifted from time to time and diverted to respective canals, and Irrigation department should be on alert from now on by making required arrangements. As part of achieving this task, works needs to be divided among the officers of the department concerned, he suggested.

The meeting was attended by Ministers Gangula Kamalakar, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, Farmers’ Coordination Committee Chairman and MLC Palla Rajeswar Reddy, Chief Advisor to Government Rajiv Sharma and CMO officials.