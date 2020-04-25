Toll free number proves a boon for the disabled

The toll free number, 1800-572-8980, received 508 calls in the last 20 days from people with disabilities seeking help in getting resources or transportation.

Officials from the Telangana government’s Welfare of Disabled and Senior Citizens wing said that people have called requesting for medicines, food, passes for caretakers, bank work, groceries, help in availing government benefit schemes like pension. People with disabilities can dial the number if they need any psychological counselling.

The toll free number, which was launched earlier this month, can be dialled from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on all days. Director B. Shailaja of the Welfare of Disabled and Senior Citizens wing, which comes under Women and Child Welfare department, said that they are coordinating with various government departments, private organisations, philanthropists in arranging the resources.

“Medicines, groceries, passes for their caretakers are handed over at their door step if they do not have any other option to collect it. We arrange transportation if a person who has to travel for an emergency or essential work do not have access to the facility,” Mrs. Shailaja said.

Some people with severe disability might need caretakers who have to travel everyday. They would need pass to travel. The department which issues the passes is not the same in all the district. A few people including retired government officials had problem in getting the passes.

A few weeks ago, a person from Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, who had to get his catheter changed, dialled the number. As he did not have anyone to take him to Nalgonda for that, the department’s officials arranged a vehicle for him.

In another instance, a person with disability was in a containment zone in Tandur and did not draw pension for the disabled for two months. As he could not step out of the zone, he dialled the number. The staff members coordinated with a bank official who sent an employee and his signature was taken on withdrawal form and pension issued.

“As of now, people with disability can dial the toll free number for any help during lockdown. In case of senior citizens, they can dial 14567,” Mrs. Shailaja said.

Sudhakar Reddy, who has muscular dystrophy, suggested that it would be better if police issue passes to caretakers for the sake of uniformity.