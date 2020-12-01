Tolichowki the only bright spot on a rather sluggish day

Records 61.3% turnout; flood relief distribution cited as reason

A high of 61.3% at polling station 41 of Tolichowki (ward number 68) was a bright spot in GHMC elections when the city recorded perhaps one of the lowest polling percentages in recent times.

A polling agent said that the high percentage was due to distribution of ₹10,000 flood relief money in the area which is inside the Golconda fort near Patancheru Darwaza. However, in Tolichowki polling station 45, the turnout hovered around 40% as voters played truant. “The number of people walking in to vote is low. We haven’t got information about missing voters. But we have to factor in COVID-19 deaths. Also, some of the voters still have not returned to their flood-ravaged homes,” said Qadeer, an activist tracking footfall at the polling station of Grammar Colony which was inundated during the October rain. Others blamed a string of four holidays, including one for Kartika Pournami, for low voter turnout.

Earlier in the day, voting for the GHMC elections began on a smooth note in Golconda, Attapur, Rajendra Nagar, Tolichowki and Langar Houz wards at 7 a.m. In the beginning, there were minor arguments between police officials and voters over carrying cellphones inside polling booths.

“We will not be able to prevent young people from clicking photographs if we allow cellphones inside. That is prohibited. You cannot take cellphones inside,” a police official told a voter at MPPS Government School, Erra Bodda in Rajendra Nagar ward. “All the information is here. I will switch it off if you want,” said the voter. Finally, the voters were allowed to keep the phone on a table under the watch of police officials as they went inside and voted. Similar arguments were witnessed at many polling stations in different wards of the city. Later in the day, however, voters were not stopped from carrying their cellphones into the polling stations.

In the Golconda ward, as the distribution of voter slips was not completed, representatives of the candidates had to step in to help voters.

While social distancing norms in light of COVID-19 pandemic were expected to be followed, all the polling stations were clearly not prepared.

While some had the markings to maintain the distance in queues, at other polling stations there were no such markings.