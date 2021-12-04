Toli Masjid all set for conservation work

₹2 crore earmarked for its repairs

Conservation work will soon begin at the Toli Masjid, considered as one of the most beautiful mosques in Telangana. The department of Heritage, the custodian of the mosque, has earmarked ₹2 crore for its repairs.

The move came after All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MLA representing Karwan, Kausar Mohiuddin shared a letter on social media and also pointed out that he had written to the department informing them of the mosque’s poor condition. The place of worship has developed cracks and leakages were seen, he said.

In a letter to Mr Mohiuddin, department of Heritage director K.S. Sreenivasa Raju stated that in accordance with a High Court order, the mosque is one of the 27 monuments where a redevelopment action plan will be implemented.

However, there is no clarity on when funds would be released. “On receipt of funds, works will be commenced,” the letter, which Mr Mohiuddin shared, read.

The mosque, covered with stucco work and was built by Musa Khan, a mohalladar and general in the army of Abdullah Qubt Shah. The mosque, located on the west of a courtyard in the complex, was built around 1662 CE. The final resting place of Musa Khan is on the south-east side of this courtyard.