Toddler thrashed by mother, dies

08 June 2021 22:07 IST

A three-year-old boy died on Tuesday after his mother allegedly thrashed him at Bhagat Singh Nagar area in the Jeedimetla Police Station limits.

According to the police, the victim, Umesh, was beaten up by his mother Udaya (24).

The toddler was rushed to Malla Reddy Hospital for treatment, but was declared brought dead. Umesh had injuries all over his body caused by a blunt object, police said.

Udaya does not live with her husband, but with another man identified as Bhaskar.