ADVERTISEMENT

Toddler mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad’s Jawahar Nagar

Updated - July 17, 2024 01:33 pm IST

Published - July 17, 2024 01:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Vihaan was playing outside his house when the stray dogs allegedly tugged at him and dragged him away

The Hindu Bureau

Stray dogs mauled a toddler to death in Jawahar Nagar, Hyderabad, on July 16, 2024. The image is used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: SINGARAVELOU T

An 18-month-old toddler was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Adarsh Nagar of Jawahar Nagar in Hyderabad on Tuesday night.

Preliminary enquiry by the police revealed that the boy, Vihaan, was playing outside his house when the stray dogs allegedly tugged at him and dragged him away before he was pounced on by other stray dogs. His parents, Bharat and Lakshmi, found the body with the help of locals who scared the dogs away. He was then rushed to a private hospital. “He succumbed to injuries on his head, limbs and torso at around 9.30 p.m.,” said the police. 

Jawaharnagar, on the northeast part of Hyderabad, is home to a large migrant population and the site for a landfill of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The toddler’s parents hail from Siddipet. A case was booked under Section 194 (suspicious death) of the BNSS by the Jawahar Nagar police.

Related Stories

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US