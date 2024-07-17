GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Toddler mauled to death by stray dogs in Hyderabad’s Jawahar Nagar

Vihaan was playing outside his house when the stray dogs allegedly tugged at him and dragged him away

Updated - July 17, 2024 01:58 pm IST

Published - July 17, 2024 01:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Stray dogs mauled a toddler to death in Jawahar Nagar, Hyderabad, on July 16, 2024. The image is used for representative purpose only.

Stray dogs mauled a toddler to death in Jawahar Nagar, Hyderabad, on July 16, 2024. The image is used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

An 18-month-old toddler was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Adarsh Nagar of Jawahar Nagar in Hyderabad on Tuesday night.

Preliminary enquiry by the police revealed that the boy, Vihaan, was playing outside his house when the stray dogs allegedly tugged at him and dragged him away before he was pounced on by other stray dogs. His parents, Bharat and Lakshmi, found the body with the help of locals who scared the dogs away. He was then rushed to a private hospital. “He succumbed to injuries on his head, limbs and torso at around 9.30 p.m.,” said the police. 

Jawaharnagar, on the northeast part of Hyderabad, is home to a large migrant population and the site for a landfill of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The toddler’s parents hail from Siddipet. A case was booked under Section 194 (suspicious death) of the BNSS by the Jawahar Nagar police.

Telangana / Hyderabad

