Toddler killed in Tank Bund accident

A toddler was killed while her parents are battling for life at a corporate hospital at Secunderabad when the cab they were travelling in collided with a private travels bus on Tank Bund in the wee hours of Wednesday.

Police said that the victim, Dussa Shree (3) along with her parents Dussa Shiva Kumar (33), manager at a construction firm, and Dussa Samanya (30), a techie, all residents of Raidurgam, were travelling in a cab to Secunderabad Railway station to board a train to their native place, Bellampalli in Mancherial district when the accident took place around 4.30 a.m.

“The cab crashed into a private bus coming in the opposite direction, which resulted in the ghastly road accident,” Gandhi Nagar police said.

The cab driver, Koushik (28) from KPHB Colony, also suffered severe injuries and was rushed to Gandhi Hospital for medical assistance.

As per the police, Koushik, while trying to overtake a vehicle in the front, entered the lane on the right (as there are no road medians on the Tank Bund), lost control and crashed into the bus, which was going towards Liberty circle.

“Shree suffered severe injuries and died on the spot, while her mother and father received multiple injuries. Shiva Kumar’s condition is said to be critical,” police said.