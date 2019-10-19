Toddler injured after stepping on can of chemicals

A 14-month-old child received minor injuries after she stepped on a can containing some chemical at their home in Snehapuri Colony, Nacharam, on Saturday afternoon.

Nacharam Police inspector M Mahesh said that around 100-grams chemical in the one-litre can was in the form of crystals and sounds of reactions emitted out of it. Samples were sent to Forensic Science Laboratory to know the chemical.

“When she stepped on it, there was some sound and she received minor injuries on big toe. There was no fire or smoke. The can was on the premises within the compound wall of the family’s home in Snehapuri Colony. However, they do not know how the can ended up there,” the inspector said.