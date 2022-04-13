Toddler from Oman undergoes critical surgery

A 22-month old child from Oman, who was in a critical condition, was operated on at Rainbow Hospitals here and recently discharged post recovery. He was born without a food pipe, a condition called Esophageal Atresia and Tracheo-Esophageal Fistula (EA/TEF), observed in one in 5,000 births, said doctors.

“He underwent multiple endoscopic procedures and two operations in his country, but the problem persisted and he became nutritionally debilitated,” a press release from the hospital informed.

Doctors Mainak Deb, Harish Jayaram along with paediatric intensivists led by Farhan, gastroenterologist, examined the toddler. Senior surgeons and anesthesiologists operated on him on March 1, which was followed by advanced intensive care and ventilation for 23 days in the paediatric ICU. He returned to his home country, along with his parents, a few days ago.