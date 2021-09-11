Toddler drowns in neighbour’s sump

Hyderabad

11 September 2021 21:25 IST

An 18-month-old baby drowned in her neighbour’s water sump at Sudheer Kumar Colony in Hayathnagar on Saturday.

As per the information shared by Hayathnagar police, the victim, Nithya, daughter of Vankdothu Raju, was playing with her sibling and other children in the locality outside their house.

Around 10.30 a.m. she went to the neighbour’s house and accidentally fell into the water sump, which was left uncovered while the children were playing. Nithya’s cousin Rajitha informed about the incident to Raju and other family members, and soon they rushed to the spot and took out the girl. She was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.

