Hyderabad

Toddler drowns in neighbour’s sump

An 18-month-old baby drowned in her neighbour’s water sump at Sudheer Kumar Colony in Hayathnagar on Saturday.

As per the information shared by Hayathnagar police, the victim, Nithya, daughter of Vankdothu Raju, was playing with her sibling and other children in the locality outside their house.

Around 10.30 a.m. she went to the neighbour’s house and accidentally fell into the water sump, which was left uncovered while the children were playing. Nithya’s cousin Rajitha informed about the incident to Raju and other family members, and soon they rushed to the spot and took out the girl. She was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 11, 2021 9:26:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/toddler-drowns-in-neighbours-sump/article36406029.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY