ADVERTISEMENT

Toddler dies after consuming mosquito repellent

April 08, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An 18month-old child died after he allegedly consumed mosquito repellent liquid while playing at his residence in Chandanagar on Friday. 

Police said the toddler, Abbu Zakir, was playing at his home in Taranagar of Serilingampally in Chandanagar when he allegedly drank the substance. “His father, Md. Zubair, a cab driver by profession, said his wife was in the kitchen when Abbu drank the repellent. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment, where the doctors declared him dead late Friday night. The mother smelled the liquid on his clothes and saw the open canister beside him at home,” said police.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US