Toddler dies after consuming mosquito repellent

April 08, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

An 18month-old child died after he allegedly consumed mosquito repellent liquid while playing at his residence in Chandanagar on Friday.

Police said the toddler, Abbu Zakir, was playing at his home in Taranagar of Serilingampally in Chandanagar when he allegedly drank the substance. “His father, Md. Zubair, a cab driver by profession, said his wife was in the kitchen when Abbu drank the repellent. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital for treatment, where the doctors declared him dead late Friday night. The mother smelled the liquid on his clothes and saw the open canister beside him at home,” said police.