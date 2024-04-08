GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Toddler dies after accidentally falling from second floor

Police said while her mother was feeding her brother, B. Riyanshi allegedly climbed on a chair kept in the lobby and fell on the neighbour’s terrace

April 08, 2024 08:16 am | Updated 08:16 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A one-and-a-half-year-old toddler died after she allegedly accidentally fell from the second floor of her residence in Kacheguda on Sunday morning.

Police said while her mother was feeding her brother, B. Riyanshi allegedly climbed on a chair kept in the lobby and fell on the neighbour’s terrace. “Her parents claimed that she climbed it and fell out of the ledge. She sustained grave head injuries,” said officials.

She was rushed to Osmania General Hospital by her parents where she succumbed. A case was booked under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC and the body was shifted for autopsy.

