Hyderabad

Today last date for voter registration

Tuesday is the deadline for registration of new electors and additions and changes in the draft electoral rolls released on November 1, a press release from GHMC informed.

Applications can be made for changes in names and addresses in the draft list and also to enrol as new voters. Those completing 18 years of age by January 1, 2022 too are eligible to apply before November 30, the note said.

Applications can be made to the Electoral Registration Officer (GHMC Deputy Commissioner’s office) or through the website ‘www.nvsp.in’, or through Voter Helpline app, it said.


