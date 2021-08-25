TO-LET poster on public places could earn you penalty

HYDERABAD

25 August 2021 20:28 IST

Pasting those ubiquitous ‘TO LET’ posters on walls and structures, or tying up the boards on electric poles will earn notices for payment of penalty for the alleged offenders henceforth.

Enforcement, Vigilance, and Disaster Management wing of GHMC is cracking down upon the unauthorised wall posters and generating e-challans against the persons defacing properties, a statement from the EVDM directorate said. Complaints about the unauthorised posters are being received through mobile app of the Central Enforcement Cell, for which e-challans are being generated and served, it said.

Large number of complaints are being received about To-Let boards, PAN Cards, GST consultants, employment notifications, plot sales and other such petty businesses across the city on the CEC app.

Clarifying that penalties are being imposed only on commercial business agents, brokers, house rental firms, and real estate firms, and not on individual property owners, the statement said these firms are defacing the image of the city and liable for penalisation. To-Let boards, when erected inside private premises by the property owner, are not being penalised, it said.