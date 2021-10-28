To go for paddy or not?

SANGAREDDY

Ministers and officials issue contradictory statements

The statements being issued by authorities and Ministers are throwing the farming community into confusion. They were indecisive on what to do for summer crop, rabi

Two days ago, Siddipet Collector P. Venkatarami Redddy stated that cultivation of paddy would not be allowed in the district and action would be initiated against traders and agriculture officers if even an acre of paddy was cultivated in the district. He had even warned that the closed shops would not be opened as long as he was in position and even directions of the Supreme Court would not be cared, though later he claimed that he was misquoted on social media.

Similar was the statement by Energy Minister Jagadeesh Reddy, which went viral. “We are asking farmers not to go for paddy in summer and clear instructions were issued to officials in this regard to create awareness among farmers. No need for hesitation to tell this. There are several crops which can yield better revenue. You can go for groundnut, green gram, black gram and pulses,” said Mr. Jagadeesh Reddy in the video.

However, Karimnagar Collector R.V. Karnan, while participating in an awareness programme held at Collectorate on Wednesday, had stated that there was no objection for farmers to go for paddy. They could go for seed production. He had suggested that farmers go for alternative crops stating that they could get good yield from them as well.

Finance Minister T. Harish Rao, during campaigning, had limits stated that farmers could go for paddy cultivation.

“There is abundant water source as of now and we are accustomed to paddy crop. The statements being made by officials and Ministers are contradictory. Many farmers are in confusion. The issue will get more attention once the standing crop is harvested,” said Suryanarayana, a farmer from Shivampet.

“We are not sure whether the system is ready to procure if farmers opt for other crops as suggested by some officials. Can we get remunerative price? If not, what is the alternative plan by the government?” asked Prithvi Raj from Sadashivapet. There was no satisfactory answer from officials, he said.

Another official, on condition of anonymity, said the statements issued from Karimnagar might have aimed at influencing the voters belonging to the farming community, as no such statement was issued by any Collector or Ministers belonging to other districts.