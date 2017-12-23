To cut down losses, TSRTC mulls fleet augmentation

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation will introduce 1,000 new buses in the coming year in its efforts to wriggle out of losses. They will be added to the existing fleet of 10,604 buses, said Minister for Transport P. Mahender Reddy.

To further reduce the losses, 183 new buses will be run to Andhra Pradesh, and efforts would be intensified to establish mini theatres and petrol pumps by leasing out the vacant lands belonging to the TSRTC, he added.

After a review meeting with the RTC officials here on Friday, Mr. Reddy expressed satisfaction at the increase in the revenue during the current year, which resulted in reduced losses.

During the current year up to November, the corporation had incurred ₹340-crore loss, which is ₹31 crore less than the ₹371-crore loss endured up to November last year.

Of the losses, ₹260 crore was incurred from 29 depots of the city.

The daily income of RTC amounted to ₹12.57 crore, while the expenditure stood at ₹13.96 crore, after increase of ₹96 lakh in the income per day, a statement by the TSRTC said.

In all 23 depots are earning profits while 59 others have recorded fewer losses than earlier.

In order to further bring down the losses, the corporation had decided to run 4,200 buses to Medaram Jathara, 80 special services to Shabarimalai, and 2,800 additional buses for coping with the Sankranthi rush, the Minister said.

Mr. Reddy has also called for compulsory registration of private vehicles such as school buses, autos, and cabs with the Labour Department according to the Motor Transport Workers Act, 1961. For the vehicles being operated for over eight hours, it is mandatory to have two drivers.

The Minister has also warned of severe action against owners who default on registration, from February next year.

One may register through the Road Transport Authority too, and online registrations can be made on the website ‘www.labour.telangana.gov.in’.