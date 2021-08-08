TN woman sets out on motorcycle yatra to promote national integrity

Rajyalaxmi Manda, who is on a rally on a motorcycle from Madurai to Himachal Pradesh in Nizamabad on Sunday.

HYDERABAD

08 August 2021

She started her Tiranga Yatra’ from Madurai in Tamil Nadu on August 1 and is headed to Atal Tunnel

A 35-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu, Rajyalaxmi Manda, who is now running an NGO at Delhi that is fighting for legal rights of people is on an 18-day yatra by an Enfield Bullet motorcycle to promote national integrity.

She started from Madurai in Tamil Nadu on August 1 and is headed to Atal Tunnel, the longest tunnel in the world above 10,000 ft in Himachal Pradesh, on August 18. She arrived in Telangana at Alampur on Friday evening and after an overnight stay at Bhootpur in Mahabubnagar district, reached Hyderabad on Saturday. She left Hyderabad on Sunday morning for Kamareddy, Nizamabad and Nirmal where she halted for the night to carry on her onward journey in Maharashtra from Monday. She will be in Delhi for the Independence Day celebrations on August 15.

An exponent of martial arts, Ms. Rajyalaxmi had taken up ‘Tiranga Yatra’ on bullet after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Following the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya temple issue last year, she drove a truck carrying Panchaloha idols weighing 645 kgs from Rameswaram to Ayodhya last year.

She is travelling 275 kms to 300 kms every day with local support from BJP workers wherever she went.