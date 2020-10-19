TN govt. contributes ₹10 cr. to Telangana

Palaniswami assures all assistance for rain and flood relief operations

The Tamil Nadu government has announced immediate contribution of ₹10 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund of Telangana for taking up relief and rehabilitation measures in the rain/flood-hit areas.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said his government is ready to render any other assistance as may be required by the Telangana government in this hour of crisis. The neighbouring State government has decided to send blankets and mats as relief material to the affected families.

Mr. Palaniswami, in a letter addressed to his Telangana counterpart K. Chandrasekhar Rao, said he has ordered the contribution to CMRF as a token of support and solidarity of the government and people of Tamil Nadu to Telangana’s citizens affected by the calamity. He expressed concern that heavy rains and unprecedented floods in Hyderabad and certain districts of Telangana caused extensive damage to property and loss of lives.

“Your efficient and quick handling of the disaster and the response of your government in providing relief and rescue operations have quickly mitigated the adverse effects of the floods,” he wrote in the letter to Mr Rao and conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the rain and floods.

For his part, Mr. Rao thanked Mr. Palaniswami for the generous gesture and welcomed the latter’s decision to send blankets and mats for relief of the affected families.

Mr. Rao exhorted industrialists, traders, business establishments and others to also come forward and extend help to the people affected due to heavy rain and floods. He wanted them to donate generously to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for taking up relief measures.