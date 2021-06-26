TMU stages dharnas at RTC depots

Hyderabad

‘Thrift and Credit Cooperative Society funds being diverted’

The Telangana Mazdoor Union (TMU) on Saturday has alleged that funds from the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Thrift and Credit Cooperative Society (CCS) are being diverted for other purposes, and not for providing loans to TSRTC workers.

Staff supporting the TMU staged dharnas outside bus depots across the State, including at Miryalaguda depot, Nirmal depot, Tandur depot, and Medak depot, among others.

“Every month salary is deducted which goes to the CCS. Around ₹40 crore every month is being deducted. More than ₹1,060 crore has been diverted. This is going towards other expenses of the RTC,” said V.C.S Reddy, publicity secretary of TMU.

Mr Reddy said that workers wore red badges and demanded more accountability from the corporation. “Apart from this, we have not been given the pay revision which is due to us,” he said.

Recently, the Telangana Jatiya Mazdoor Union had made similar demands. K Hanumanthu Mudiraj, an office-bearer, said that that it is high time that the management comes clean on the issue. He said that workers are entitled to their hard earned money.