TMREIS more alert after COVID scare at Nagole branch

17 March 2021 19:41 IST

Officials review COVID protocols and precautionary measures to check the spread to other institutions

A day after 36 staff and students at one of the schools run by Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials went into a huddle to chalk out plans to check the spread of the infection to its other institutions.

The TMREIS has under its control as many as 204 schools across the State. With Tuesday’s COVID-19 scare at the Nagole branch, the organisation began reviewing COVID protocols, and precautionary measures.

According to those who are aware of the developments, thanks to fewer students a larger number of those present on the premises were not infected with the novel coronavirus. It is also learnt that TMREIS president A.K. Khan, who is also Advisor to the Government for Minorities Welfare, and TMREIS secretary B. Shafiullah conducted meetings with teaching and non-teaching staff, including principals and school nurses, to take stock of the situation throughout the day.

Sources said that the actual student strength of the Nagole branch is approximately 400. As on Tuesday, there were 184 students present on the premises. TMREIS has also tied up with an NGO, which has been functioning in the heath sector for the past several years, to keep a closer watch on the unfolding health situation of the staff and students. They are also in communication with the health and education departments.

“First rapid antigen tests were done on all, RT-PCR tests were done later. We are expecting reports shortly. We have school nurses who are on alert. We have met the students as well. Isolation rooms were designated in case such an emergency comes up, and all those who have tested positive are here. Apart from mild body pains and cold, there is none who has displayed any severe symptom,” Mr Khan told The Hindu.

In the dormitories, a space of two bunk beds is being kept so as to ensure that there is physical distancing. A similar approach is being taken in dining halls of schools. “We have have monitored the situation in the other schools. So far, nothing seems to have come up. We have established a control room at the head office (in Banjara Hills). Staff nurses and principals can contact this control room in case there is a health issue in any school. Daily monitoring of the students’ and staff members’ health will be done from here,” Mr Khan added.