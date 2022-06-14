TMREIS fails to furnish financial details of 2021-22

June 14, 2022 23:29 IST

RTI activist had sought details of budgetary allocations, expenditure

The Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) has failed to furnish information requested of budgetary allocations and expenditure. This, despite a first appeal being filed and the authority directing the Society to do so.

The applicant, Kareem Ansari, from the online RTI portal YouRTI.in, which works towards encouraging the citizenry to use the Right To Information (RTI) Act, had filed a request last December seeking details of the budgetary allocations of agencies of the Minorities Welfare Department. While information with regard to TMREIS was furnished from FY 2019-2020, no information for FY 2021-22 was given.

Despite preferring a first appeal with the Director of Minorities Welfare, the information was not supplied. “After opting for the first appeal, the Director of Minorities Welfare in a letter dated May 31, directed the Public Information Officer of TMREIS to furnish the information by June 8. As of June 14, no information has come. Not furnishing information despite being directed to do so is inimical to the cause of RTI Act, which ensures accountability and transparency,” Mr Ansari said.

Mr Ansari and other activists in the recent past had claimed that departments have been inordinately slow in providing information. They said that on account of the large number of appeals at the State Information Commission, case listing is getting delayed too.