TMREIS and HHF launch mental health program for students

December 29, 2022 11:15 pm | Updated December 30, 2022 05:04 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a first, the Telangana Minority Residential Schools (TMREIS) have embarked on a plan to set up a comprehensive mental health program for over 1.3 lakh students across 200 plus schools and colleges in the state. TMREIS has tied up with Helping Hand Foundation to help build capacity and to run the helpline services.

The key components of the programme would be to first build capacity, establish a helpline, provide suggestion boxes at each school and to conduct live skill sessions on an ongoing basis. About 250 teachers have been identified as counsellors after a careful selection process. They have undergone an extensive orientation programme under Lavanya Mirala, Senior Clinical Psychologist with the HHF.

As part of the plan, suggestion boxes will be kept in each school along with displays of helpline numbers. Students are being encouraged to drop a note in the boxes on their grievances, feedback and any mental health related issue. The counsellors will open the boxes and address the issues reported on a regular basis and counselling sessions will be done by a team of qualified psychologists through the helpline, whenever necessary.