Hyderabad

TMI launches digital training courses

The TMI Group has launched an integrated tech platform for digital training and learning with Synchronous and Asynchronous learning functionalities for rapid upskilling of corporate employees.

It has also developed India’s first digital selling skills course and also re-engineered the offline training courses to digital instructor-led learning. “We have developed learning in 6 international and 14 Indian languages to run on all types of devices,” said Ravi Ramakrishnan, TMI Group CEO.

“The first pilot batches with India’s leading private life insurance company has been a big success. We did not take our offline courses, online as is. “We re-engineered the course completely with the Instructional Design required for digital training, retaining interactivity in the e-class,” he said.

T. Muralidharan, founder-chairman, TMI Group said,Combined with a large trainer base, this allows us to rapidly scale up to the requirements of our customers.” Details can be had on https://tmigroup.in/downloadcenter/what’s-new.html

