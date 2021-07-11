‘TJS will contest polls’

Hyderabad

11 July 2021 23:08 IST

Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) president M. Kodandaram has said the party would be pro-active in politics contesting elections to fulfil the aspirations of Telangana martyrs, and the party plenary proposed in August would discuss all the issues.

Mr. Kodandaram dismissed the merger of TJS in the Congress and said this was a ploy being propagated on the social media by ruling party sympathisers.

He said the Telangana Jana Samithi believed in certain democratic norms and did not believe in ‘buying’ the leaders as was being done by the ruling party.

Advertising

Advertising

The Telangana Jana Samithi chief said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had turned politics into a business of ‘selling and buying’ and his family’s only aim was to acquire assets. He demanded that the government fill the three lakh vacancies in the State and it was not moving despite unemployed youth taking their lives.

Mr. Kodandaram charged that KCR had colluded with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy and compromised on sharing the Krishna water, denying the rightful share of Telangana. He said he would undertake a yatra from Hyderabad to Rajolibanda to sensitize people on the Krishna water row.

He also demanded that the government start work on the Palamuru Lift Irrigation scheme immediately.