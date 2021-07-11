TJS leader resigns from party

Hyderabad

11 July 2021 19:59 IST

Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) Political Affairs Committee member and Chairman of Prof. Jayashankar Human Resources Development Centre, P. Srishail Reddy resigned from the party.

In a letter to TJS president M. Kodandaram, he said he was unable to continue in the party as it was not moving towards creating a political platform as expected of it. He thanked Mr. Kodandaram for the association and said he would continue to work for betterment of Telangana.

Mr. Reddy is likely to join the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) along with L. Ramana, who resigned from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

