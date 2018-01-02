TJAC for modification of TRT eligibility criteria

The Telangana Joint Action Committee has requested the State government to modify the eligibility criterion for Teachers Recruitment Test allowing every student who cleared the Teachers’ Eligibility Test to appear for the TRT.

Committee chairman M. Kodandaram expressed concern over the notification issued for the TRT wherein only those who cleared the TET with 45% to 50% marks are eligible to apply. There was no need to consider scores in the qualifying examination as the aspirants had already cleared the TET. “Many students are eliminated in the TET and a second elimination at this stage is not required,” Mr. Kodandaram said.

The TJAC chairman accompanied by the members of the committee called on Chief Secretary S.P. Singh at Secretariat on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum in this regard. In a separate memorandum, TJAC requested the Government to revert to the old system of pensions in place of the contributory pension scheme as it was not beneficial to the staff. He said though the State was given freedom to decide whether or not to adopt the CPS introduced in 2004, the Government had adopted the CPS without exercising its discretion. Around 1.2 lakh employees who were recruited after 2004 came under the ambit of the new pension scheme which, however, was indifferent to the welfare of the employees, he opined.

“The new scheme purely depends on the vicissitudes of the market and adversely affects the employees who stand to lose retirement benefits after years of service,” he said. The TJAC also requested the Government to sympathetically consider repatriation of several employees of Telangana origin who were posted to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to their native State.

The employees allocated to A.P. cadre, particularly the class IV employees, were suffering severe hardships on account of their posting to the neighbouring State. “The Government should consider repatriation of these employees on humanitarian grounds,” he said adding the response of the Chief Secretary was positive.