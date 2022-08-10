Titan opens Smart Labs in Hyderabad

August 10, 2022 21:06 IST

Set to emerge as innovation, tech hub for company; to ramp up hiring

Tata Group joint venture Titan has set up Titan Smart Labs, a dedicated engineering centre in Hyderabad that will shape innovative and diversified products for the company.

It will be the innovation and technology hub for smart products, CEO-Watches and Wearable’s Suparna Mitra said after Industries and IT Secretary Jayesh Ranjan formally opened the facility in the presence of Titan managing director C.K. Venkataraman on Wednesday.

Describing it as an important step in the wearables journey of Titan, Ms.Mitra said the new facility with its human and infrastructure resources is well positioned to be behind various innovations across different product categories in future.

Head of Product and Technology, Watches and Wearables Raj Neravati, whose startup Hug Innovations focused on smart products was acquired by Titan in January 2020, said Titan Smart Labs will aim to drive technological advances powered by in-house experts in hardware, PCB design, algorithms, data science and artificial intelligence.

“You will see [launch] of lot of products this year,” he said, adding Titan smart watches with new features and across various price points are to be introduced. Smart healthcare devices as well as wall clocks and hearables are likely to be launched over the next two years.

The Titan Smart Labs is now a 80-member team and by next year, it is likely to employ 400-500 people, Mr.Neravati told media later.

TS woos Titan

Addressing the gathering, Mr.Ranjan highlighted the emergence of Telangana as a preferred investment destination for Indian and foreign companies. Given the progressive and business friendly policies of the State and better infrastructure, Hyderabad will also be a good choice to host the manufacturing facilities of Titan’s jewellery business and electronics. He also urged the company to consider sourcing more from the State for its textile brand, Taneira.

Noting that Hyderabad plays hosts to the largest number of Tata Group employees, after Jamshedpur, with Tata Consultancy Services having a large presence here, he said: “I can assure you that we will be a true partner for your expansion and growth in Hyderabad. While we may not have equity in your company, we will be adding much more value than your equity partners elsewhere.”

Titan Company is a joint venture between the Tata Group and Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) and it commenced operations in 1987 as Titan Watches. Over the years, Titan has diversified into jewellery (Tanishq), eyewear, fragrances, accessories and Indian dress wear (Taneira).