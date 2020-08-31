TITA offers certificate course in coding

HYDERABAD

31 August 2020 23:04 IST

Ties up with University of Texas, Dallas

Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA) ‘Digithon’ has announced that it would impart coding skills to one lakh people in the next two years and has inked a pact with the renowned University of Texas, Dallas (UTD), United States.

TITA global president Sundeep Kumar Makthala said on Monday that coding was now becoming a sought-after skill and that is definitely worth learning as millions of job opportunities are likely to come up in the next two years. Experts will train to the code based on the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)-developed ‘Scratch’ which will focus on the basic-level program, developing games, voice-to-text conversion, developing games based on ‘Python’ programming.

By the end of the two weeks, the trained youth will be able to develop basic-level video games on their own. Participants will receive a certificate issued jointly by UTD and Digithon. Those interested in the coding program can register themselves at the following link bit.ly/digithon_academy. For details call: 6300368705; 8123123434.

