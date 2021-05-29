TITA launches COVID DawaKhana in rural areas

HYDERABAD

29 May 2021 23:21 IST

Taking its social responsibility activities to a new level, the Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA), an IT professionals body, has launched COVID DawaKhana, a pilot project to offer e-health services, at Maganur in Narayanpet district in association with American Telangana Society (ATS).

“It’s a service to provide proper medical prescription to people infected with the novel coronavirus by involving our TConsult service in rural areas where the healthcare services are marginal,” founder of TITA Sundeep Kumar Makthala said during the virtual launch of the new service.

The two associations have come together to launch the new health service to help patients battling COVID-19 in rural areas.

Principal Secretary (IT, Industries) Jayesh Ranjan launched the COVID DawaKhana at Zilla Parishad High School in Maganur virtually on Friday.

TITA announced expansion of its new service across the State in the coming days.

Immediately after the formal launch, several villagers availed online medical advice on COVID from doctors at nine centres.

Explaining the functioning of COVID DawaKhana, Mr. Makthala said persons infected with novel coronavirus could avail of doctor services through online consultation. For this, TConsult app services, another initiative of TITA, would be utilised while ATS would provide financial help for the health service.

Two doctors would be available online to offer medical advice while two health volunteers available at the COVID DawaKhana would help people by explaining the advice.

The TITA would provide technical and other local logistics at the medical centre for the purpose.