TITA hopes high participation of techies in MLC elections

HYDERABAD:

09 March 2021 23:17 IST

Telangana IT Association (TITA) is expecting participation of techies in the March 14 polling for the two Graduates’ constituencies in the Legislative Council in large numbers, bucking the trend of their poor response to the elections to Assembly, Lok Sabha and other local bodies.

Founder of TITA Sandeep Kumar Makthala said here on Tuesday that the hope stems from the fact that a large number of IT and ITES employees working in the State had enrolled themselves as voters for the Graduate MLC elections since a majority of them were working from home due to the Covid-19 conditions. He stated that over 40% of about 6 lakh techies working in the State were natives of Telangana.

Stating that the votes of IT employees would hold key in the March 14 polling, Mr. Makthala requested the parties and contestants in the fray to raise the issues of techies to influence them for participation in the polling in large numbers. He also appealed to IT employees to expand their role in the process of democracy by casting their votes int he MLC elections.

Quoting official statistics of the State government, the TITA executive said there were 5,82,126 techies employed with IT and ITES companies till March 31 last year and it was being estimated that the number had crossed the 6-lakh mark during the last one year. As 40% of the IT employees in the State were natives of Telangana their votes would hold key in deciding the winners in the Meember of Legislative Council elections, he noted.

Mr. Makthala said the techies were following the trends of electioneering and the issues being raised by the political parties in the MLC elections process.