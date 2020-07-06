Tirumala seers begin ‘Chaturmasya deeksha’

TIRUPATI

06 July 2020 08:28 IST

Guru Purnima also celebrated

The Tirumala-Tirupati pontiffs Sri Pedda Jeeyangar and Sri Chinna Jeeyangar formally took the ‘Chaturmasya deeksha’ at Tirumala on Sunday. As part of the ‘Deeksha Sankalpam’ (vow), the senior and junior pontiff visited the Swami Pushkarini, Varahaswamy temple and Srivari temple, where they were given a traditional reception by Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, Additional Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy and offered ‘Melchat’ and ‘Nulchat’ Vastrams (cloth drapery in honour) respectively.

TTD board member Sekhar Reddy, Chief Vigilance and Security Officer Gopinath Jatti, Deputy Executive Officer (Srivari temple) Harindra Nath, Officer on Special Duty Pala Seshadri were present.

Chaturmasya Deeksha was adopted by Kurthalam (Courtallam) Peethadhipathi Sri Siddeswarananda Bharathi at his peetham at Rayala Cheruvu near Tirupati on Sunday, marking the ‘Guru Purnima’. The annual vow is taken by sages and pontiffs by staying put at a place and pray for global well-being.

