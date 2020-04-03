Hyderabad

Tirumala priest complains against ‘fake Facebook’ account

Tirumala head priest Ramana Dikshitulu fter a press conference in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Tirumala head priest Ramana Dikshitulu fter a press conference in Hyderabad on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Tirumala temple priest A.V. Ramana Dikshitulu has lodged a complaint with the police against a “fake Facebook account” created in his name.

Mr. Dikshitulu, who lodged complaint on Wednesday evening, alleged that said those involved in such acts were not only trying to get benefited by using his name but also spreading canards against the institution, were hurting the religious sentiments of the devout. The police registered a case and launched an investigation into the issue.

