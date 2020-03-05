Tippers turn killing machines in Hyderabad

SIDDIPET

05 March 2020 08:05 IST

In the past two weeks, five were killed in accidents involving these load-carriers

In Toguta and Kondapaka mandals, tippers that carry huge loads of black soil and other material meant for construction of Mallannasagar reservoir are turning killing machines.

These vehicles, dozens in numbers, are seen carrying black soil from Dubbak, Mirdoddi, Siddipet and other places.

In the last couple of weeks as many as five persons died in accidents that took place under Mallannasagar reservoir. The victims were two youths, two elders and one minor.

“The drivers are going at 70 to 80 kmph and there is no one to control them. We are unable to ago about our work fearlessly. Children and elders are scared to go alone on the roads fearing these tippers,” said Swamy, a resident of Toguta.

“At some places the roads were so damaged with frequent travel of these vehicles that even riding a motorcycle has become a herculean task. We heard that an old woman fell off a two-wheeler while pillion-riding,” said Ch. Naresh, a resident of Toguta.

“Two youths – L. Shekhar and K. Sai Kumar — of Mazidpally village were killed on the spot at Pragnapur on February 23 and police registered a hit-and-run case. There was no closed circuit television footage as the cable was d amaged. The vehicle is yet to be identified,” said J. Ramesh, a resident of Wargal.

Ch. Ramulu and his grandson Bharat were killed on the spot when a tipper hit them on February 18.

Similarly, Parashuramulu was killed on March 1 when he was hit by a tipper at Kolgur in Gajwel mandal.