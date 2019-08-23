Hyderabad

Tiny tots turn Lord Krishna on Janmashtami

Children dressed up as Lord Krishna, Radha and Gopikas taking part in Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at Smart Kids Play School in Khammam on Friday.

Children dressed up as Lord Krishna, Radha and Gopikas taking part in Krishna Janmashtami celebrations at Smart Kids Play School in Khammam on Friday.  

Sir Krishna Janmashtami, the birth of Lord Krishna, was celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety in various parts of Karimnagar district on Friday.

Various schools celebrated the occasion where tiny tots dressed as Lord Krishna, Gopikas, Yashoda and Sudama presented cultural performances.

The students of Paramita Learners’ Foundation participated in cultural programmes on the life and importance of Lord Krishna in Mahabharatha.

Meanwhile, the students of Alphores Educational Institutions participated in the celebrations by donning the roles of Lord Krishna and Gopikas, and staging a song-and-dance drama about Brindavan. Similarly, the students of Bhagavathi High School and Blue Bells High School celebrated Krishna Janmashtami with great enthusiasm.

