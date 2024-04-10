Tight security measures at Mecca Masjid, says Hyderabad police

April 10, 2024 11:08 am | Updated 11:09 am IST - HYDERABAD

Days after concerns were raised over the security apparatus at the historic Mecca Masjid, after an unidentified person made his way across the rows of worshippers at night, the Hyderabad City Police sought to allay fears and assured that the place of worship is safe.

After the incident, that happened on last Saturday, the khateeb of the Mecca Masjid, Maulana Rizwan Qureshi, wondered how despite the security arrangements at the mosque, the man could have pushed through the rows of namazis and made his way to the mehrab, from where he was leading the congregation.

“A man jumped over people and came and sat beside me. After finishing the prayer, he was doing weird things,” Maulana Rizwan Qureshi said, adding that he was handed over to the police. “Police were there and how did this incident happen?”

Maulana Qureshi said that the administration must ensure that such incidents do not happen. He urged that security be tightened at the masjid.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) P Sai Chaitanya said that the accused was nabbed within a few minutes of the incident. A case of creating public nuisance was booked against him. Mr. Chaitanya said that while police are always vigilant at the Mecca Masjid, given that this is the month of Ramzan, police have made more efforts to ensure that no security breach happens. He said that all CCTVs are working and an investigation into the issue is underway.

