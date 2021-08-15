Tight security for Independence Day

Hundreds of police personnel to be deployed at ‘hot spots’

Ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, the Hyderabad city police have intensified security arrangements in the city.

Hundreds of police personnel, including senior IPS officers, would be deployed in various 'hot spots’, including historic Golconda Fort where Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao will hoist the tricolour. The police officials did not reveal the detailed security arrangements for the I-Day.

The recent arrest of two alleged Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists by the National Investigation Agency from the city in connection with Bihar's Darbhanga blast case is said to be one of the key reasons. “We don’t have any specific intel, but everything is part of routine security arrangements for I-Day celebrations,” a senior police officer said.

However, sources maintained that over 100 CCTV cameras were installed and integrated with the Command and Control Centre at the Hyderabad city police headquarters and over 700 traffic personnel will be deployed for duties en route Golconda. They will also regulate general traffic as Mr. Rao, his Cabinet colleagues, politician, bureaucrats and others would be going to Golconda fort through various routes. The traffic police have also issued diversions in majors roads leading to Golconda fort, including Banjara Hills, Lakdi-ka-pul, Masab Tank, Mehdipatnam and Langer Houz.

Security would also be tightened at public places such as places of worship, Pragathi Bhavan, Telangana Bhavan, BRK Bhavan, Necklace Road and parks. Additional forces would be deployed at all three major railway stations - Secunderabad, Nampally, and Kachuguda -- and bus station -- MGBS, JBS, Uppal, Kukatpally as a preventive measure.