Tight security blankets Uppal stadium ahead of IPL match on Sunday

April 01, 2023 11:52 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Rachakonda police have made elaborate bandobast for the IPL matches to be held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal here, with the first one scheduled for Sunday. The stadium can accommodate nearly 40,000 people. To avoid any untoward incidents, a series of unprecedented measures have been put in place, said Rachakonda Commissioner of Police D.S. Chauhan.

For safety and security of both, players and spectators, elaborate arrangements have been made in coordination with different wings and about 1,500 police personnel will be deployed.

“A total of 340 CCTV cameras have been installed in and around the stadium, including at vehicle checking points, en route to the stadium and parking areas. A joint command and control room has also been established to monitor the CCTV footage. The anti-sabotage checks with the help of bomb disposal teams would continue round the clock until the match gets over,” said Mr.Chauhan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spectators will not be allowed to carry laptops, banners, water bottles, cameras, cigarettes, electronic items, matchbox, lighters, sharp metal/plastic objects, binoculars, writing pens, batteries, helmets, perfumes, bags and outside eatables, he said, adding that the gates will be opened and spectators allowed into the stadium three hours prior to the match time. In case of night matches, entry will be allowed only around 4.30 p.m.