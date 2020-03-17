Tight security at quarantine centres

Hyderabad

17 March 2020 00:26 IST

Police personnel is guarding all government buildings where unusual guests and asymptomatic air passengers from seven countries would be quarantined for 14 days.

Protest by locals

Alongside the perimeter of Haritha Resorts in Ananthagiri Hills of Vikarabad alone, a ring of CCTVs cameras have been set up to capture the movement of people and additional force is deployed to protest the asymptomatic persons from the aggrieved locals, who are protesting against the facility in their area.

Measures are also being taken to ensure that the asymptomatic air passengers who arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport from China, Republic of Korea, France, Italy, Germany and Spain, do not slip out of the resort.

In a few states, people who were isolated or quarantined had escaped from isolation wards. The security measures ensure that none of them escapes and mingles in the community before completing the mandatory 14-day quarantine period.

In a video conference with District Collectors, Superintendents of Police, Commissioners of Police and officials from other departments, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar also asked the police officials to deploy additional forces at the centres. “The objective is to protect the air passengers at the centres and make sure they don’t run away,” an officer told The Hindu.

Vikarabad police said 30 people who arrived at RGIA from those seven countries are quarantined at Haritha Resort in Ananthagiri, where their health condition will be constantly monitored. “Locals don’t have to worry, since those being quarantined are not COVID-19 suspects. We have merely kept them under observation,” Vikarabad SP M. Narayana said.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar has asked their personnel to take precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19. “These are testing times for us. If we are healthy and properly protected, we can serve the community better,” he tweeted on Monday.

In another tweet, he said, “Hyderabad is witnessing good partnership between community and police to check coronavirus. Yesterday (Sunday), most of the establishments remained closed as directed by State government. It may cause inconvenience but it is good for our city. Gathering for pre fixed marriages must not exceed 200.”